Milwaukee native, referee Ed Hochuli retiring from NFL

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee native and NFL Referee Ed Hochuli is retiring according to NFL.com.

Hochuli, now 67-years-old, made his league debut in 1990 as a back judge in a preseason game in Green Bay. He became a referee in 1992 and has refereed Super Bowl XXXII in 1998 and Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Hochuli's son, former back judge Shawn Hochuli, will replace him.

Referee Jeff Triplette is also retiring. Triplette began officiating for the NFL in 1996 and was promoted to referee in 1999. He was an alternate referee for Super Bowl XLI in 2007.