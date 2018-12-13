McCarren: "The real test lies ahead"

The Packers are coming off a big win last week over the Falcons 34-20.

It was the first under interim head coach Joe Philbin.

"I think the situation as much as anything led to a difference," Packers analyst Larry McCarren tells WTMJ. "I think there was a bump in energy at practice last week. There's a new boss in town, and I think generally speaking that puts a little pep in everyone's step."

He says it was a chance for the team to hit reset, but the momentum needs to continue.

"In my mind, the real test lies ahead. Maintaining this bump in energy, this bump in focus, which is leading to a bump in performance."

Next up- the Chicago Bears. An always highly-anticipated NFC North rivalry game.

"There's still that little extra, or maybe a lot extra, something something that goes into a Packers/ Bears game," adds McCarren.

