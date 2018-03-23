Jordy Nelson to Packers fans: 'THANK YOU'
For nearly a decade, Jordy Nelson became the big-play receiving threat that helped lead the Green Bay Packers to being the standard of consistent success in the NFC.
Now, Nelson is an Oakland and soon-to-be-Las Vegas Raider after signing a multi-year deal.
However, he chose to go to social media to share his gratitude to the fan base that cheered his every success.
Read the full message below.
Packers Fans, my family and I would like to say THANK YOU for your support over the last 10 yrs. We have been blessed to call Green Bay our home and WI will always be a part of our lives. We have many great memories and it’s the people we will miss the most. Until next time...... pic.twitter.com/JnLnkEPspH— Jordy Nelson (@JordyRNelson) March 23, 2018