Jordy Nelson to Packers fans: 'THANK YOU'

Jay Sorgi
10:17 AM, Mar 23, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 24: Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Dylan Buell
For nearly a decade, Jordy Nelson became the big-play receiving threat that helped lead the Green Bay Packers to being the standard of consistent success in the NFC.

Now, Nelson is an Oakland and soon-to-be-Las Vegas Raider after signing a multi-year deal.

However, he chose to go to social media to share his gratitude to the fan base that cheered his every success.

Read the full message below.

