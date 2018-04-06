Jordan Matthews passes up Packers for Patriots

The New England Patriots have signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Patriots are signing former Bills’ WR Jordan Matthews to a one-year deal, per source. Healthy now, so could be a real factor. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2018

Matthews had shown interest with in Packers earlier this offseason, visiting the team back in March, but opted to go with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick over Aaron Rodgers.

Matthews would have given the Packers another quick-footed weapon in the slot to accompany Randall Cobb and would have added to their receiving depth following Jordy Nelson's release and Jeff Janis' departure.

With Matthews off the market, an already slim crop just got slimmer.

If the Packers do plan on adding a receiving talent in free agency, they've have to look at Michael Floyd, Dontrelle Inman or Eric Decker.