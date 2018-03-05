It gets real, Packers fans: Jerry Kramer visits Pro Football Hall of Fame where he'll be inducted

Jay Sorgi
9:55 AM, Mar 5, 2018
3 hours ago

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 15: Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer and former Green Bay Packer looks on the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 15, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jonathan Daniel
The day that took 50 years to happen is getting closer, Green Bay Packers fans.

On Monday, Jerry Kramer got to see where he'll be inducted in August - the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Sitting in a wheelchair, Kramer greeted numerous individuals at the place of what will be his enshrinement in August. Fellow future enshrinee Bobby Beathard joined him.

Hall executives gave Kramer a tour of the Hall, including the room where he will have his bronze bust located. Kramer spoke at a luncheon Monday.

He also saw the perch where the stage will sit for his speech - one 44 years in the making.

It followed a week where an artist came to his home and worked on the sculpting of his bust which will sit next to 13 other Lombardi-era Packers legends in Canton.

Nearly 50 seasons after his retirement and decades of failure to be voted in to the hall, Kramer finally received the necessary 80 percent of the vote to be chosen for the Hall of Fame.

