It gets real, Packers fans: Jerry Kramer visits Pro Football Hall of Fame where he'll be inducted

The day that took 50 years to happen is getting closer, Green Bay Packers fans.

On Monday, Jerry Kramer got to see where he'll be inducted in August - the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Jerry Kramer visiting the @ProFootballHOF today with fellow HOFer Bobby Beathard. #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/imtvuJUzyB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 5, 2018

Sitting in a wheelchair, Kramer greeted numerous individuals at the place of what will be his enshrinement in August. Fellow future enshrinee Bobby Beathard joined him.

A Hall of Fame welcome from the Hall's staff for @JerryKramer64GB and Bobby Beathard as they visit in preparation for the Enshrinement Ceremony in August #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/mdbjhJ9ir4 — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) March 5, 2018

Hall executives gave Kramer a tour of the Hall, including the room where he will have his bronze bust located. Kramer spoke at a luncheon Monday.

.@JerryKramer64GB & Bobby Beathard spoke at the @profballhoflc this afternoon during their visit in Canton #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/BgvWWmBiM9 — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) March 5, 2018

He also saw the perch where the stage will sit for his speech - one 44 years in the making.

.@PFHOFPrez​ talks about the Enshrinement Ceremony, Tom Benson HOF Stadium and more during this morning's tour for visiting #PFHOF18 Class Members @JerryKramer64GB and Bobby Beathard. pic.twitter.com/1xEg261GfW — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) March 5, 2018

It followed a week where an artist came to his home and worked on the sculpting of his bust which will sit next to 13 other Lombardi-era Packers legends in Canton.

Nearly 50 seasons after his retirement and decades of failure to be voted in to the hall, Kramer finally received the necessary 80 percent of the vote to be chosen for the Hall of Fame.