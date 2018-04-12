Greg's Blog: My best guess at Packers regular season schedule
The Green Bay Packers pre-season opponents were revealed earlier this week. If history repeats itself, the NFL's regular season schedule is soon to follow.
For the past five years, I have tried to guess the Packers regular season schedule.
Believe me when I tell you, it's an exercise in futility.
The NFL schedule is a ridiculous puzzle complete with trips to London, bye weeks, Thursday night games and so on. Trying to fit the puzzle pieces together is about as easy as solving a rubix cube in under 30 seconds.
Nevertheless, below is my best guess at what the Packers regular season schedule will look like.
A few things to consider:
The Packers will play one team that has a game scheduled in London (Seattle). That game will be played October 14th. Seattle will have a bye the following week. Thus, the Packers will not play the Seahawks in week 7.
The Packers will end the season against an NFC North division opponent.
The Packers have requested to begin the regular season at home in order to "kick-off" their 100th season in style.
Given the above, I present to you my best guess (this is only a guess) at the Packers regular season schedule.
Week 1: Sept. 9 vs. San Francisco (Sunday night)
Week 2: Sept. 16 at New York Jets
Week 3: Sept. 23 at Chicago
Week 4: Sept. 30 vs. Atlanta
Week 5: Oct. 7 at Los Angeles Rams
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: Oct. 21 vs. Minnesota
Week 8: Oct. 28 at New England (Sunday night)
Week 9: Nov. 4 vs. Detroit
Week 10: Nov. 11 vs. Buffalo
Week 11: Nov. 19 at Seattle (Monday night)
Week 12: Nov. 26 vs. Miami
Week 13: Nov. 30 at Minnesota (Thursday night)
Week 14: Dec. 9 vs. Arizona
Week 15: Dec. 16 at Washington
Week 16: Dec. 23 at Detroit
Week 17: Dec. 30 vs. Chicago