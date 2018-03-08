Gene's Blog: When unthinkable becomes..thinkable

Pro football coaches don't like the unexpected. And, they're not big into drama, either.

The Packers got both with the snapping of Aaron Rodgers' collarbone Sunday. One of the league's best signal-callers had gone four years without a major hurt. Green Bay's luck was bound to run out and, why not now, amid one of the great injury plagues in franchise history?

Welcome to the Brett Hundley era, Green Bay fans, ushered in with a 23-10 loss to the Vikings that he was ill-equipped to avoid, what with the lack of preparation a backup QB receives and the depleted nature of the line in front of him. Rodgers had to leave because he could no longer raise his busted-up limb, but Hundley had to stay and play with an arm tied behind his back: a rabid Vikings defense knew he had to throw as the Minnesota lead grew, and the purple D-line was able to tee off on a bevy of Packers third string guards and tackles.

Green Bay went to Minnesota with a 4-1 record and first place all to themselves, in large part because Rodgers' performance made a banged-up offense look functional. That's what Hall of Famers in waiting do. Second string quarterbacks with no regular-game experience? Not so much.

Hundley and other backup QB's around the NFL don't get snaps with first line players, the argument being that there isn't time. So, when the thinkable happens (calling an NFL QB injury "unthinkable" is silly--they get hurt every week) Plan B is starting his task with a foot in a deep, sizeable hole. Add in the fact that the Packers were on the cusp of calling folks out of the stands to fill the voids left by o-line injury and it's easy to see why Hundley amassed only 153 yards on an 18-for-33 day. Yes, he tossed a TD pass but he also heaved three interceptions.

It doesn't help that Martellus Bennett's case of the dropsies continues--the ball clanked off his hands Sunday on the very play Rodgers got drilled on, and the other stud tight end, Lance Kendricks, hasn't done much, either. 23 Packers rushes split between Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery generated a paltry 69 yards. Sure, the Vikings aren't an easy team to run against and the task grows harder as more starting o-liners hit the pines but the ground game HAS to become a viable option for Green Bay and a tool opposing defenses have to game for if the Packers are to have any hope moving forward.

The defense? It created turnovers, to be sure, but it had trouble getting off the field while making Case Keenum look, at times, like Fran Tarkenton. Keenum--also a backup--went 24 of 38 for 239 yards and a score, good for a passer rating of 78.7. Keenum had time to throw and a running game behind him. Hundley had neither. And, Keenum was throwing into an injury-ravaged Packers secondary that went into the game banged-up and left with an even higher body count.

Green Bay's training staff has less than a week to get the lame ready for Sunday's scrape with the Saints ahead of the sorely needed bye week. Hundley has to survive New Orleans before getting a fortnight to bone up. He'll be facing the Lions twice, along with the Ravens, Steelers, Bucs, and Vikings. Three of those teams are 4-2. Two others are 3-3. Only one (Tampa Bay) has a losing mark (2-3).

Fans can hope Hundley is a quick study, that Mike McCarthy can coach him up into a viable option who may not be Aaron Rodgers incarnate at ths point but at the very least an alternative that won't lose games from his position. A lot of his performance moving forward is out of his control: can he function behind a make-shift line that can neither hold up for the pass rush or establish a run? Can the defense keep generating turnovers and hand him an occasional short field? Will Hundley end up trying to do too much, knowing deep down that his team is depleted and lacking the resources he needs to sustain a playoff heart beat?

Good health would go a long way in giving Hundley a chance to show he learned some from his three years on the Packers bench. The injury bug infesting the Green Bay roster shows no sign of letting up. If that's the case moving forward, Hundley may be doing a lot of his learning while digging out of a hole while lying on his back.