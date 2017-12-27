Fired food worker charged in Lambeau Field car rampage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- A fired food service worker is charged with ramming other vehicles at Lambeau Field in Green Bay last week.

Forty-year-old Chay Vang was charged Tuesday with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and five misdemeanor counts of damage to property. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Vang's cash bond was set at $10,000.

According to the complaint, Vang was working for Delaware North at Lambeau Field when he got into a fight with a 25-year-old co-worker during a Green Bay Packers game on Dec. 3.

The complaint says Delaware North investigated and fired Vang. The former co-worker was getting out of his car in the employee parking lot last Friday when Vang allegedly drove into the car and repeatedly smashed it.

RECOMMENDED: SWAT Situation Near Atwater Elementary in Shorewood

Five vehicles were damaged. Vang told police he rammed the car because "he wanted justice" and no one was listening to him.