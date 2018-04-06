Five fans of the Green Bay Packers are one step closer to having 80,000 fellow fans see them or their family on a game ticket.

The Packers have five fans selected as finalists for their "Ticket Takeover" contest, with one photo being placed on a ticket for a game they'll be able to attend.

The winner also gets airfare and hotel for the game.

The finalists, whose pictures are above, are:

- Khayla Kanitz from De Pere, Wis.

- Kathleen Fuzie from Ripon, Calif.

- Christina Sokol from Denver, Colo.

- Paul Kolbach from Green Bay, Wis.

- Becca Wilder from Appleton, Wis.

Voting happens until April 27. Click here to vote.