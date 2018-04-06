Finalists named, vote begins for Packers game ticket contest

Jay Sorgi
12:43 PM, Apr 6, 2018

The entries to the Packers ticket takeover contest - Top left, the entry from Khayla Kanitz from De Pere, Wis.; bottom left, the entry from Christina Sokol from Denver, Colo.; top middle, the entry from Kathleen Fuzie from Ripon, Calif.; bottom right, the entry from Becca Wilder from Appleton, Wis.; top right, the entry from Paul Kolbach from Green Bay, Wis.

Courtesy Green Bay Packers (used with permission)
Five fans of the Green Bay Packers are one step closer to having 80,000 fellow fans see them or their family on a game ticket.

The Packers have five fans selected as finalists for their "Ticket Takeover" contest, with one photo being placed on a ticket for a game they'll be able to attend.

The winner also gets airfare and hotel for the game.

The finalists, whose pictures are above, are:
- Khayla Kanitz from De Pere, Wis.
- Kathleen Fuzie from Ripon, Calif.
- Christina Sokol from Denver, Colo.
- Paul Kolbach from Green Bay, Wis.
- Becca Wilder from Appleton, Wis.

Voting happens until April 27. Click here to vote.

