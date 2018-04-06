Finalists named, vote begins for Packers game ticket contest
Five fans of the Green Bay Packers are one step closer to having 80,000 fellow fans see them or their family on a game ticket.
The Packers have five fans selected as finalists for their "Ticket Takeover" contest, with one photo being placed on a ticket for a game they'll be able to attend.
The winner also gets airfare and hotel for the game.
The finalists, whose pictures are above, are:
- Khayla Kanitz from De Pere, Wis.
- Kathleen Fuzie from Ripon, Calif.
- Christina Sokol from Denver, Colo.
- Paul Kolbach from Green Bay, Wis.
- Becca Wilder from Appleton, Wis.