EXCLUSIVE: Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with WTMJ after Thompson, Capers, offensive moves

After the Green Bay Packers' unsuccessful 2017 campaign drew to a close, the Packers underwent three major personnel changes within 24 hours of each other.

First, the Packers fired Mike McCarthy's top assistant, defensive coordinator Dom Capers and two defensive assistants.

Second, they reassigned McCarthy's boss, general manager Ted Thompson, to a senior advisory role.

Thirdly, the Packers reportedly let go their offensive coordinator, former Packers running back Edgar Bennett, and the team's quarterback coach.

However, it was revealed that the Packers added another year to McCarthy's contract, making sure he's not going anywhere.

In a time of great change on 1265 Lombardi Avenue, McCarthy joins WTMJ's Wisconsin's Morning News for an exclusive talk with Jane Matenaer, Doug Russell and Mike Spaulding about the changing landscape of the franchise.

