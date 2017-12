According to ESPN, multiple teams have complained to the NFL saying that the Green Bay Packers are misusing the IR rule and think Aaron Rodgers should be released once healthy.

WTMJ's Justin Garcia joined Mark Siegrist on Wisconsin's Weekend Morning News to discuss what's going on.

Teams complained that the Packers violated the rules regarding players who are eligible to be placed on IR, and Green Bay should have to release Aaron Rodgers as a result, league sources told ESPN. https://t.co/eipiLBxb6k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 24, 2017

Good luck with that. Players with hangnails are put on IR this time of year.. https://t.co/dQvkzdrCMB — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 24, 2017