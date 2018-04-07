Aaron Rodgers raises colon cancer awareness at Tucson golf tournament

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit the links to raise money and support colon cancer awareness at the first inaugural Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona.

Two fine athletes, lots of laughter, countless autographs...and one shared commitment to making a difference. We are honored to shine a spotlight on two of the finest guys around, @jerrykelly13pga and @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/AGr2XR1JOw — Cologuard (@Cologuard) April 4, 2018

During the official PGA tour Champions event that featured 83 pro golfers, Rodgers signed autographs, took pictures and even threw around a football with fans.

In case any Packer fans were still worried about the state of his collarbone, this event should clear things up.

And don't think just because the event was nearly 2,000 miles away from Green Bay that there weren't plenty of Packer fans there to see Rodgers.

A sea of green and gold followed him throughout his round.

It may be a cold morning in Tucson, but these two guys are warming hearts. @jerrykelly13pga and @AaronRodgers12 taking a moment between practice swings to greet the sea of green and gold waiting patiently outside the ropes at the Cologuard Classic @TucsonClassic @ChampionsTour pic.twitter.com/StssPra3Q9 — Exact Sciences (@ExactSciences) February 28, 2018

Outside of fan interaction, Rodgers also got an opportunity to fine tune his golf swing while supporting his friend on the PGA Tour and Madison, Wisconsin native, Jerry Kelly.

.@AaronRodgers12 warms up while buddy @jerrykelly13pga looks on at the @TucsonClassic. 🏈⛳️ pic.twitter.com/AJE74TAWGk — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) February 28, 2018

Kelly is an ambassador for Cologuard and the reigning Rookie of the Year on PGA Tour Champions.

"We have a platform that make an impact on greater social issues and causes," Rogers said in the video from Cologuard. "And we both aligned ourselves with organizations that are trying to make a difference."

The tournament wrapped up in early March, and the winner was, appropriately, Edgerton, Wisconsin native, Steve Stricker.

The event was renamed the Cologuard Classic this year and will remain a PGA tour Champions event throughout the end of their contract in 2020.