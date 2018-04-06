Eagle lands on Seattle Mariners pitcher
Oh, the land of the free and home of the ... look out!
During the National Anthem of Thursday's Mariners-Twins game, a bald eagle landed on the shoulder of Mariners pitcher James Paxton.
Oh, just an 🦅 landing in a Big 🍁.@James_Paxton, totally fearless. pic.twitter.com/8xHYBTwNhC— Mariners (@Mariners) April 5, 2018
Any normal player might have freaked out, but Paxton, who fans call "Big Maple" thanks to his Canadian heritage and his 6-foot-4, 235 pound frame, stood relatively stalwart as the Eagle prepared for landing.
Oddly enough, Paxton has a commercial and accompanying gif where he has a nest of eggs in his hat. No confirmation, but could Paxton might have stolen eggs from this eagle?
Well. Now we know. pic.twitter.com/jqBq9yxQtN— Mariners (@Mariners) April 5, 2018
Eventually, the eagle's handler came and took care of the situation, per the Seattle Times Report, and at least so far, the left-handed Paxton has taken care of the Twins lineup.
Maybe the eagle will give him the good luck he needs to turn around his 11.00 ERA.