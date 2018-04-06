Eagle lands on Seattle Mariners pitcher

Oh, the land of the free and home of the ... look out!

During the National Anthem of Thursday's Mariners-Twins game, a bald eagle landed on the shoulder of Mariners pitcher James Paxton.

Oh, just an 🦅 landing in a Big 🍁.@James_Paxton, totally fearless. pic.twitter.com/8xHYBTwNhC — Mariners (@Mariners) April 5, 2018

Any normal player might have freaked out, but Paxton, who fans call "Big Maple" thanks to his Canadian heritage and his 6-foot-4, 235 pound frame, stood relatively stalwart as the Eagle prepared for landing.

Oddly enough, Paxton has a commercial and accompanying gif where he has a nest of eggs in his hat. No confirmation, but could Paxton might have stolen eggs from this eagle?

Eventually, the eagle's handler came and took care of the situation, per the Seattle Times Report, and at least so far, the left-handed Paxton has taken care of the Twins lineup.

Maybe the eagle will give him the good luck he needs to turn around his 11.00 ERA.