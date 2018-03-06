UW-Green Bay women clinch NCAA tournament berth with Horizon League tournament title

The dynasty grows in Green Bay. No, not the Packers this time - though they have won 13 championships in their history.

This time, it's the UW-Green Bay Phoenix women's basketball team, on the way to its 17th NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 21 years after winning the Horizon League tournament championship game over Wright State, 62-44.

More: WTMJ College Hoops Central

The Phoenix used its trademark of lockdown defense to dismantle Wright State's attack, only allowing eight first-quarter points and having long stretches holding Wright State to nothing from the field.

No FGs for the Raiders in the last 6:25 of play!



Phoenix in full lockdown mode!#MotorCityMadness — Green Bay Women’s Basketball (@gbphoenixwbb) March 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Allie LeClaire owned the offensive side of things for the Phoenix.

PSA: @AllieLeClaire can shoot.



LeClaire with 14 points early in this one and has already knocked down three triples! 👌👌👌#MotorCityMadness — Green Bay Women’s Basketball (@gbphoenixwbb) March 6, 2018

UWGB will await its tournament destination, to be announced Monday.