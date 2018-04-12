Marquette adds Dwayne Killings as new assistant coach

Marquette has added a new assistant men's basketball coach to Steve Wojciechowski's staff with Dwayne Killings.

“I couldn’t be happier to join the Marquette family," Killings said in a university statement.

Killings comes from the University of Connecticut, where he spent the last two years as an assistant. Before then, he coached from 2011-16 as an assistant at Temple University.

"During my visit to campus, I was blown away by the people, the culture Coach Wojo has created and the commitment to excellence by everyone connected to the program. I can’t wait to join the family and start working toward chasing all of our dreams and goals.”

Killings, who is from Amherst, Mass., graduated from Howard University in 2003, served with the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets), worked at Temple as assistant director of basketball operations, went to the NBA D-League and coached as an assistant with Boston University in 2010-11.

“I would like to welcome Dwayne and his family to the Marquette men’s basketball family,” Wojciechowski said. “Dwayne is one of the top young assistants in the country and came highly recommended by people I respect at the high school, college and NBA levels."