Former Badgers and Brookfield Central star Joe Thomas ends career with Browns

From Brookfield Central to the Badgers to the NFL, Joe Thomas has been about nothing but excellence.He ends his NFL career after 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

After being groomed by the Wisconsin Badgers, a school known for developing top NFL offensive lineman, Thomas exhibited those skills in 10 Pro Bowl seasons for Cleveland.

GALLERY: From Madison to Cleveland, the journey of now-retired Joe Thomas

Rapoport says why Thomas retired below:

#Browns great LT Joe Thomas: "This was an extremely difficult decision, but the right one for me and my family. Playing in the NFL has taken a toll on my body and I can no longer physically compete at the level I need to.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

MORE: Rodgers gives heartfelt tribute to Jordy Nelson