Former Badgers and Brookfield Central star Joe Thomas ends career with Browns

Jay Sorgi
1:08 PM, Mar 14, 2018
1 hour ago

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 10: Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Jason Miller
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

From Brookfield Central to the Badgers to the NFL, Joe Thomas has been about nothing but excellence.He ends his NFL career after 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

After being groomed by the Wisconsin Badgers, a school known for developing top NFL offensive lineman, Thomas exhibited those skills in 10 Pro Bowl seasons for Cleveland.

GALLERY: From Madison to Cleveland, the journey of now-retired Joe Thomas

Rapoport says why Thomas retired below:

MORE: Rodgers gives heartfelt tribute to Jordy Nelson

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top