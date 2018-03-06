One team from the cheese state has clinched its bid to the NCAA's. Two others from Milwaukee have a chance.

The biggest name may have the toughest road of all in conference tournaments: The Marquette men's basketball squad.

Steve Wojciechowski's squad has been named among the last teams to make the NCAA Tournament by Jerry Palm of CBS Sports on his Monday morning posting.

However, ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Marquette, as of Monday afternoon, as one of his first four teams to just miss it.

With the knowledge that in some conference tournaments, upsets of top seeds could lead to Marquette's chances becoming more unlikely to make it.

Therefore, at least two wins in the Big East tournament are required:

- Wednesday night vs. DePaul in the 1st round

- Thursday night vs. Villanova (one of the top five teams in America in most experts' eyes)

One team has gained an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament - the UW-Green Bay women. They beat Wright State for its 17th NCAA berth, 62-44.

Marquette's women has a similar opportunity Tuesday night against DePaul in the Big East title game.

UWM's men made a gallant run in the Horizon League men's basketball tournament before falling to favored Wright State 59-53 in the semifinals.

The full schedule for Wisconsin teams in conference tournaments:

Tuesday, March 6

- UW-Green Bay women vs. Wright State in Horizon League final, 11 a.m.

- Marquette women vs. DePaul in Big East final, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 7

- Marquette men vs. DePaul in Big East Tournament 1st round, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 8

- Marquette men (if win Wednesday) vs. Villanova in Big East Tournament quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 9

- Marquette men (if win Thursday) in Big East semifinal, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 10

- Marquette men (if win Friday) in Big East final, 5:30 p.m.