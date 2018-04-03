Badgers star Ethan Happ to declare for NBA Draft, but not hire agent

2:43 PM, Apr 3, 2018
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Ethan Happ #22 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts in the final minute of the game against the Michigan State Spartans during quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 2, 2018 in New York City.The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 63-60. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The heartbeat of the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team has decided to discern moving to the NBA next year.

The University of Wisconsin announced that Ethan Happ will declare for June's NBA Draft after his junior season of 2017-18, but will not hire an agent.

Not declaring an agent would allow him to potentially return to school for his senior season.

Happ, a 6' 8" forward, averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for this year's Badgers. They had their first losing season since 1997-98, and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since that same year.

He ranked 4th in the nation in both 2-point field goals and 2-point field goal attempts.

