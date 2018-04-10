Badgers football spring game halted due to risk of thunderstorms

Weather concerns are leading to the halting of the Badgers spring game this year.

The university announced on Tuesday that there is a risk of rain and thunderstorms in the Madison area on Friday, so the school has canceled Friday night's spring football game at Camp Randall Stadium.

The school also said the Badgers Sports Kids Fair would also be halted. It was scheduled for late Friday afternoon at the nearby McClain Center next to Camp Randall.

"The safety of our student-athletes and fans is our utmost priority," UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said in a university news release.

"The weather forecast has been pretty consistent in calling for a good chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday. We thought it was best to make the call early to give the numerous groups involved in the game, including our team, our fans, our media partners and staff, notice of the cancellation as soon as possible."

"It's certainly disappointing for our fans who wanted a chance to see our team and for our players who always look forward to playing in Camp Randall," head coach Paul Chryst said in the same news release.

"Unfortunately some things are beyond your control."