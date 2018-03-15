Chiefs tight end, former UWM basketball player Demetrius Harris sentenced in Missouri drug case

BATES COUNTY, Mo. – A Kansas City Chiefs tight end will serve a weekend in jail and perform 80 hours of community service after being charged with marijuana possession earlier last year.

A Bates County, Mo. judge announced the sentence today against Demetrius Harris.

Harris, 25, was charged last March after he was pulled over on a traffic violation. Deputies smelled marijuana inside the car and found the marijuana.

As part of the sentence, Harris was placed on two years unsupervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he’ll serve up to two years in prison.

Harris will also have to enroll in the NFL’s drug program.

A spokesman with the Kansas City Chiefs said the organization had no comment on Harris' sentence.

Harris was a standout basketball player for the UWM Panthers from 2011 to 2013.