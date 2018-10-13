George Webb to give away free hamburgers after Brewers' 12th straight win, beating Dodgers
YOU GET A FREE GEORGE WEBB BURGER! AND YOU GET A FREE GEORGE WEBB BURGER! EVERYBODY GETS A FREE GEORGE WEBB BURGER!
George Webb is preparing... pic.twitter.com/fYV7qPKECn— Jay Sorgi (@jsorgi) October 13, 2018
OK, that may not be exactly how George Webb is letting Brewers fans know about the burgers they'll be serving Milwaukee after the Brewers achieved the Webb-delivered goal of winning 12 straight games by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of the NLCS.
They did it!!! (We always knew they would!) In honor of George Webb’s famous prediction, we will be giving away FREE BURGERS* on Thursday, 10/18 from 2PM to 6PM. Plus, we’ll have special pricing on other menu items including fries, soft drinks, and more. *Limit 1 per person. pic.twitter.com/gpApnsNl8H— George Webb (@George_Webb) October 13, 2018
But before the win happened, their staff did extra preparation and practice for what will be a mass hamburger giveaway in the coming days.
If I'm the folks at @George_Webb, I start ordering those extra patties and buns now.— Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) October 13, 2018