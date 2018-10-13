George Webb to give away free hamburgers after Brewers' 12th straight win, beating Dodgers

Jay Sorgi
11:13 PM, Oct 12, 2018
11:30 PM, Oct 12, 2018
YOU GET A FREE GEORGE WEBB BURGER! AND YOU GET A FREE GEORGE WEBB BURGER! EVERYBODY GETS A FREE GEORGE WEBB BURGER!

OK, that may not be exactly how George Webb is letting Brewers fans know about the burgers they'll be serving Milwaukee after the Brewers achieved the Webb-delivered goal of winning 12 straight games by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of the NLCS.

But before the win happened, their staff did extra preparation and practice for what will be a mass hamburger giveaway in the coming days. 

Click here for a list of all George Webb locations. 

