WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on 60 Minutes

Jay Sorgi
10:51 AM, Mar 26, 2018
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Stephen Curry and DeMar Derozan high five fans during the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

His talent is arguably unlike any we've seen in American professional sports. Perhaps his story is just as unique.

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's interview with 60 Minutes' Steve Kroft was part of the most-watched episode of the show in nearly 10 years.

Yes, the Stormy Daniels interview was the most-anticipated part of the show, but those who watched were also treated to the very human story of the 23-year-old star, whose family has endured many hardships before making Milwaukee their home.

Watch below. If the video does not work on your browser, click here to watch it.

