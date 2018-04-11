UPDATE: All possible Milwaukee Bucks playoff matchup scenarios

Jay Sorgi
3:10 PM, Apr 11, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 27: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball while being guarded by Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at BMO Harris Bradley Center on April 27, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Dylan Buell
The NBA playoffs are nearly upon us, but five of the eight Eastern Conference playoff seedings are still in flux, and none of the matchups are set - including the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff matchup

Those matchups will all be based on how the results of four games tonight end up:
- Milwaukee at Philadelphia
- New York at Cleveland
- Toronto at Miami
- Washington at Orlando

Here are those possible scenarios, which could have the Bucks as the six, seven or eight seed playing any one of four different teams.

All four games begin at 7 p.m. CT. Listen to Bucks-Sixers at 6:40 p.m. on WTMJ.

