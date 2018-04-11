UPDATE: All possible Milwaukee Bucks playoff matchup scenarios

The NBA playoffs are nearly upon us, but five of the eight Eastern Conference playoff seedings are still in flux, and none of the matchups are set - including the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff matchup

Those matchups will all be based on how the results of four games tonight end up:

- Milwaukee at Philadelphia

- New York at Cleveland

- Toronto at Miami

- Washington at Orlando

Here are those possible scenarios, which could have the Bucks as the six, seven or eight seed playing any one of four different teams.

With big time love to @sheridanhoops, based off his previous tweet, here's what the playoff matchups would look like based on outcomes of four games tonight. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/sfnU6TqsDL — Jay Sorgi (@jsorgi) April 11, 2018

All four games begin at 7 p.m. CT. Listen to Bucks-Sixers at 6:40 p.m. on WTMJ.