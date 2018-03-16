Gene's Blog: Dissecting the struggling Bucks

Gene Mueller's Blog

Gene Mueller
5:48 AM, Mar 16, 2018
2 hours ago

Milwaukee, WI - FEBRUARY 2: Jabari Parker #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball against the New York Knicks on February 2, 2018 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

Gary Dineen
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

As the Packers break tradition in reshuffling their roster...as hope builds for the Brewers with the opener now less than two weeks away...as Marquette continues its NIT run...there's one team that's gone from buzz to kind of a bust: the Milwaukee Bucks.

A columnist for the sports website 'The Ringer' takes the Bucks apart, detailing their chronic defensive ineptitude.

He concludes the Bucks are too reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo on offense, blessed with the superstar they need but vexed with the issue of building the right team around him.

To read the full article, click here.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top