Kostas Antetokounmpo, Bucks star Giannis' brother, declares for NBA Draft

Jay Sorgi
2:48 PM, Mar 22, 2018
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 8: Kostas Antetokounmpo #13 of the Dayton Flyers dunks over Khris Lane #21 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams in the first half during the second round of the Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rob Carr
The Antetokounmpo family already has one NBA star. Now, that star's brother will find out if he has what it takes to become one himself.

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, will be declaring for the NBA Draft.

The University of Dayton says they will pursue a pro career and won't go back to the university.

Antetokounmpo was a freshman this year at Dayton. He averaged 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

He helped Whitefish Bay Dominican High School continue its dynasty of five straight championsihps.

