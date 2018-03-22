Kostas Antetokounmpo, Bucks star Giannis' brother, declares for NBA Draft

The Antetokounmpo family already has one NBA star. Now, that star's brother will find out if he has what it takes to become one himself.

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, will be declaring for the NBA Draft.

The University of Dayton says they will pursue a pro career and won't go back to the university.

Antetokounmpo was a freshman this year at Dayton. He averaged 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

He helped Whitefish Bay Dominican High School continue its dynasty of five straight championsihps.