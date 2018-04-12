Prepare for 'blackout' and pep rallies at Bucks-Celtics first round NBA playoff games in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks hope you are "back in black," as they plan to infuse their "Fear the Deer" approach to their first round series against Boston Celtics next weekend and hopefully beyond.

The Bucks are implementing a "blackout" of the BMO Harris Bradley Center during their series with Boston, wearing black, using their black "Fear the Deer" court and encouraging fans to wear black, giving away black t-shirts for games three and four.

"We'll be wearing black and using the Fear the Deer court for the entire first round, to bring that atmosphere and that sort of aggressive attitude of the postseason all throughout the first round," said Bucks Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey on "Bucks Insiders" during "Wisconsin's Afternoon News" Thursday.

He unveiled that and more of the Bucks' fan engagement plan to build the energy for the start of their final postseason run at the BMO Harris Bradley Center - a run they hope continues until June..

"A good opportunity for us, as people get excited about the playoffs, to hopefully engage some people who aren't necessarily die-hard fans."

He says the Bucks are also hosting pep rallies for each home game, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 20 before the late 8:30 p.m. tipoff that night for game three.

Those rallies will include food, drink, live music and entertainment, with large television screens outside for fans to watch.

"We invite people out to come and party with us and be a part of the atmosphere, whether they end up inside with tickets or just outside and enjoy the experience," said Godsey.

As for tickets, the Bucks say their first two home games are nearly sold out. Fans can buy tickets here.