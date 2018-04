Milwaukee Bucks sign Brandon Jennings to multi-year contract

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks announced Sunday morning that they have signed guard Brandon Jennings to a multi-year contract.



In 10 games for the Bucks this season, Jennings is averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per contest, the Bucks said in a news release.

Jennings signed his first 10-day contract on March 11 and a second 10-day contract on March 21.