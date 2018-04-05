Milwaukee Bucks clinch 2018 NBA Playoffs berth

For the third time in four years, the Milwaukee Bucks are playoff bound.

A 115-108 loss by the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night meant that no matter how many losses the 42-36 Bucks finish up with at the end of the regular season, they will have the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference at worst.

Currently, they are tied at 42-36 with the sixth-seeded Miami Heat and seventh-seeded Washington Wizards who both own a tiebreaker on the Bucks.

Milwaukee, as the current eight seed, would play Toronto (top seed) if the standings remain as they are. If they rise to No. 7, it would currently mean a matchup with the No. 2 seed Boston. If they climb to No. 6, it would mean a matchup with No. 3 Cleveland. No. 4 Philadelphia is also a possible No. 3 seed.

Regular season records against those possible matchups in the first round:

- Toronto: 1-2

- Boston: 2-2

- Cleveland: 1-3

- Philadelphia: 2-1

Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn Thursday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.