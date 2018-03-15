Milwaukee Bucks 2018 playoff ticket packages on sale this week

Milwaukee Bucks fans can reserve their tickets for the 2018 NBA Playoffs on Thursday at 10 a.m. in anticipation of the team's second consecutive playoff appearance.

Fans can purchase 2018 Bucks Playoff Strip or Bucks Playoff AND 1 package. Both packages secure seats for the Bucks' 2018 Playoff run, the team's final postseason game in the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The 2018 Playoff Strip guarantees the best available lower level seats for all Bucks home playoff games. Fans will receive tickets for each game of the playoffs as the Bucks advance. For games not played money can either be refunded or applied to Bucks' 2018-19 season tickets in the brand new arena.

The Playoff AND 1 package includes a ticket to the first two Bucks home playoff games and to either Milwaukee's game on April 5 vs. Brooklyn or the final regular season home game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on April 9 vs. Orlando. This package costs $45.

All tickets will be delivered via the Bucks Official App as the Bucks advance in the playoffs. For more information visit the Bucks website.