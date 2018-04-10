No, there may not be racing sausages running across the basketball court at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena, but the sausage maker that started it all will be the official link provider for the Bucks.

The Bucks announced that Klements will be the exclusive brat, hot dog and sausage of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (the arena to be re-named with a new corporate sponsor) at a news conference Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled that Klement’s, a Milwaukee favorite, will be an integral part of the delicious food experience at our new world-class venue,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin in a team statement. “Klement’s shares our vision for delivering the best authentic local offerings to our guests.”

“Klement’s is thrilled to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks once again,” Klement’s President and CEO Tom Danneker said in the same statement. “We have a long history with the Bucks, so this is a homecoming of sorts for us.

The Brewers and Klement's ended their official relationship back in January, with the Brewers going to Johnsonville Sausage instead.