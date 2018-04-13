Giannis to delete social media for playoffs

For the second straight season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is deleting social media during the playoffs, per ESPNMilwaukee's Eric Nehm.

Just got done chatting with Giannis Antetokounmpo. He said he is deleting social media during the playoffs. Did it last year too. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 12, 2018

He's far from the only NBA star to do.

Last season, Warriors guard Stephen Curry deleted his social media in order to devote all his attention to winning a championship.

"When you're really trying to zone in and keep your focus, you don't want to have any unnecessary distractions during this point of the season," he told ESPN's Chris Haynes.

But the most notable NBA playoff social deleter is it's most iconic user--LeBron James.

James famously says he goes "Zero Dark Thirty-23."

Giannis hopes his "Zero Dark Thirty-Four" can be as effective in getting the Bucks deep into the postseason.

Riding a weak defense, the Bucks—who began the season with high hopes—limped into the playoffs as a seven seed and will face the Celtics into the first round.

The Celtics are suffering through some problems of their own, both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will miss the entirety of the playoffs, but they're buoyed by a pair young, talented players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown that will give the Bucks plenty of trouble.

This will be Antetokounmpo's third stint in the playoffs. He has never won a playoff series.

In 2014, the Bucks lost to the Bulls 4 games to 2 in the Eastern Conference first round, and last season they fell to the Raptors 4-2.

In those two series, Antetokounmpo has averaged a combined 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field.