Giannis Antetokounmpo, Matthew Dellavedova to return for Bucks tonight against Sixers

Two key pieces of the Milwaukee Bucks puzzle - particularly their All-Star forward - will be back for the last game of the 2017-18 regular season.

The Bucks say forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Matthew Dellavedova will both play tonight when the Bucks play the Philadelphia 76ers on the road (6:40 p.m. on WTMJ).

With Antetokounmpo nursing ankle ailments the past two games, the Bucks beat both the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic the last two games, but the Sixers will be another matter - the current 3rd seed in the East and a team which has won 15 straight games.

A Milwaukee win guarantees the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference for the upcoming NBA playoffs. A Bucks loss means they could end up as either the No. 6, 7 or 8 seed depending upon results in the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards games tonight.

A Sixers win means that if the Bucks are the No. 6 seed despite a loss tonight, they would face Philadelphia in the first round. A Cavaliers win and a Bucks win means Milwaukee faces Cleveland in the first round.

If Milwaukee is the 7th seed, they would face the Boston Celtics - an injury-plagued team ripe for the taking. If they are the 8th seed, they would take on top-seeded Toronto, a team Milwaukee beat on the road earlier this year.

Where do you think the @Bucks will finish?



Here’s the full breakdown of all of our playoff scenarios via @NBAPR: pic.twitter.com/25zOCuh3mi — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 10, 2018

A lot is still at stake in the East. Stay tuned.