Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game with right ankle injury
Bucks star leaves game versus Clippers with injury
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a right ankle sprain.
Right ankle sprain for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's out for the rest of the night.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 22, 2018
Antetokounmpo had his ankle stepped on by Clippers guard Austin Rivers and fell into a heap under the basket.
However, the 6'11' two-time all-star forward was able to walk to the locker room under his own power and high-fived fans on the way out.
Here’s where it happened. Hopefully they’ll tape it and he’ll be good.— Brew Hoop (@brewhoop) March 22, 2018
Also, notice that despite being frustrated and in pain, he takes the time to high five all three fans. He’s the best. pic.twitter.com/uxy5ls3czM