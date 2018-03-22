Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game with right ankle injury

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a right ankle sprain.

Right ankle sprain for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's out for the rest of the night. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 22, 2018

Antetokounmpo had his ankle stepped on by Clippers guard Austin Rivers and fell into a heap under the basket.

However, the 6'11' two-time all-star forward was able to walk to the locker room under his own power and high-fived fans on the way out.