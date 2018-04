MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo is the third Milwaukee Bucks player in history to score at least 2,000 points in one season.

In a game against the Brooklyn Nets on April 5, Antetokounmpo scored 29 points -- putting him at a grand total of 2,000 points this season.

Kareem Abdul-Jabeer and Michael Redd are the only other Bucks players to reach 2,000 in one season.