Former Bucks coach Larry Drew takes over for Cavs, who face Milwaukee Monday, as Lue faces illness

A familiar face will lead the Milwaukee Bucks' opponent Monday night as his team's head coach battles medical problems.

Larry Drew will coach the Cavaliers tonight against Milwaukee (5:40 p.m. on 620 WTMJ) as Tyronn Lue takes care of issues including chest pains.

"After many conversations with our doctors and Koby (Altman, Cavaliers GM) and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season.I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year. Despite a battery of tests, there have been no conclusions as to what the exact issue is," Lue said in a team statement.

Drew coached the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2013-14 season.