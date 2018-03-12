Bucks name 32 artists contributing works to arena, MPS students also involved

The new Milwaukee Bucks arena will not only include basketball, other sports and concerts. It will also be an art gallery of sorts.

The Bucks have announced 32 artists, 22 from Wisconsin, who will produce 70 original works to be placed throughout the new arena to open in September.

“We are excited for the Milwaukee Bucks Art Collection to be a focal point of the fan experience in the new arena,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin in a team statement.

“The number of submissions we received gave us the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of outstanding artists, including many with Wisconsin ties. We look forward to all of our guests enjoying the art collection in our world-class venue for many years to come.”

Additionally, the team will work with about 200 Milwaukee Public Schools students on the creation of three other art pieces for the arena.

The full list of artists is below:

Artists with Wisconsin ties

- Kevin Callahan

- Derek Carlson

- Eugene Carter III

- Rose Curley

- Greg Gossel

- Vedale Hill

- Dominic Inouye

- Cole Kluesner

- Robert Meincke

- Brandon Minga

- Jeffrey Morin

- Margaret Muza

- Carrie O’Malley

- Eric Oates

- Charly Palmer

- Mauricio Ramirez

- Antony Rozwadowski

- Dave Watkins

- Chuck Weber

- Rochelle Weiner-Carr

- Della Wells

- Andi Woodward

Other artists

- Paul Carluccio

- Lynn Hanson

- Blake McFarland

- Tom Mosser

- John Robertson

- Nicholas Schleif

- Michael Shay

- Carolyn Swiszcz

- Samantha Wendell

- Alex Woodhouse