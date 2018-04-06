Bucks' Khris Middleton named to U.S. national basketball team, eligible for Olympics

A Milwaukee Buck and a former Marquette men's basketball player are eligible for the 2020 Olympic Team.

USA Basketball has named Bucks swingman Khris Middleton and former Marquette star Jimmy Butler to their 35-man U.S. National Team roster.

They will attend a minicamp in Las Vegas in July, and are expected to be the pool of candidates for the 2019 FIBA World Cup roster and the list of players for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Team USA must still qualify for both tournaments. They are defending champions in both competitions.

Middleton, a guard for the Bucks since 2013-14, has averaged 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season.

Butler, in his first year as a shooting guard with the Minnesota Timberwolves, has averaged 22.2 points, 5.4 reboudns and 5.0 assists this year. He was part of the gold medal-winning Team USA men's Olympic team from Rio 2016.