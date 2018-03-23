Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Friday game with Bulls

As the Milwaukee Bucks' late-season struggles persist, the road to improving their playoff position just got a bit harder.

ESPN's Nick Friedell reports that Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Friday night's game against Chicago (6:40 p.m. on WTMJ) with an ankle injury.

He reports that the Bucks don't believe Giannis will miss much time, but they don't know when he will return.

The Bucks (37-34) have lost nine of their last 13 games and are now in the No. 8 and final playoff position in the Eastern Conference. 9th-place Detroit is 5.5 games behind them, so it would seem as if Milwaukee is safe.

However, they have work to do to rise in the Eastern Conference with lots of opportunity ahead, as they are:
- 1.5 games behind 7th-place Miami (Heat own tiebreaker)
- 3 games behind 6th-place Washington (tiebreaker unclear)
- 3.5 games behind 5th-place Indiana (Pacers own tiebreaker)
- 4 games behind 4th-place Philadelphia (Bucks own tiebreaker)
- 5.5 games behind 3rd-place Cleveland (Cavs own tiebreaker)

With opportunity knocking, it is incumbent that the Bucks, who have not kept an opponent below 100 points since March 5, find a solution and change their fortunes around to improve their path in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Having a healthy Giannis is key to that.

