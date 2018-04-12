Bucks 2018 playoff schedule including WTMJ broadcasts

Jay Sorgi
8:32 AM, Apr 12, 2018
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 4: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics defends Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at TD Garden on December 4, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Maddie Meyer
The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are each 16 wins from their next NBA championship. Their first obstacle: Each other.

The two teams will battle starting Sunday in the first round of the NBA playoffs in Boston, and the Bucks announced that WTMJ (AM 620/FM 103.3) will have every game of this first round series with the call by longtime radio voice Ted Davis.

The seventh-seeded Bucks were 2-2 against Boston this year, winning their last meeting on April 3 in Milwaukee, 106-102.

MORE: Full Eastern Conference playoff matchups

Here's when to catch the games:
- Sun. April 15: Game 1 at Boston (12 p.m. tipoff)
- Tue. April 17: Game 2 at Boston (7 p.m. tipoff)
- Fri. April 20: Game 3 at Milwaukee (8:30 p.m. tipoff)
- Sun. April 22: Game 4 at Milwaukee (12 p.m. tipoff)
- Tue. April 24: Game 5 at Boston (if necessary - TBD tipoff time)
- Thu. April 26: Game 6 at Milwaukee (if necessary - TBD tipoff time)
- Sat. April 28: Game 7 at Boston (if necessary - TBD tipoff time)

