Gene's Blog: As Bucks return to the MECCA, a look back at the Bradley Center

It still feels new to a lot of us, even after 30 years.

The glass atriums (atrii?). The wide concourses. The spacious bathrooms. The concentric seating bowls around a flat vista where so many sports and entertainment dreams would play out.

The BMO Harris Bradley Center hardly seems obsolete, even as this is written on the morning of The Return To The MECCA game pitting the Bucks against the Boston Celtics. But, just as the Arena had become a relic in the early 80's, so too has the B-C which no longer fills the franchise's economic bill. Revenue streams need to be met, and a building that was so ahead of it's time when it opened three decades ago is being replaced by a more financially relevant structure rising mere yards from where the north basket sits.

While the Arena conjures many fun memories, some may have a hard time doing same for the B-C. It's the Arena where the Bucks cut their NBA teeth and became an NBA powerhouse, a place where Al McGuire's Marquette Warriors made their marches to NCAA greatness. Elvis and Sinatra sang there, as did the Beatles back when the venue more than fulfilled municipal needs.

The Bradley Center?

It seems the good times ended for the Bucks when they crossed State Street. No NBA titles were won there and the postseason appearances that were an Arena rite of spring became more infrequent in the new home. Marquette had moments, to be sure, but there were down times, too. The Admirals won their only hardware as B-C tenants but even that triumph is muted by the fact that the clincher happened on the road. If anyone thrived there, it was the Milwaukee Wave which won titles--plural--with Keith Tozer at the helm.

The Bradley Center saw a steady stream of stars at first--entertainers who praised everything from its modern amenities toi the terrific in-house catering. From Springsteen to Stones, Stevie Nicks to Mice on Ice (code for any Disney skating extravaganza), it was where we gathered for music, laughs and the occasional WWA mega-event. Yet many of those same performers who made it a destination started to shun the place of late, deeming it dated while heading instead to Chicago or other regional venues. While it's true that the building no longer lived up to NBA expectations, a big part of the Bradley Center's demise is the fact it couldn't keep up as a modern entertainment facility.

My personal Bradley Center scrapbook--the one stored between my ears--is full of great memories. It's where I introduced my kids to the wonders of hockey, hoop and even arena football where the first incarnation of the Milwaukee Mustangs put butts in the seats and motorcycle exhaust into the seating bowl (a stink that would last until halftime). There were NCAA Frozen Fours and other college hockey tourneys. I got to do some Admirals P-A there and was a Human Hockey Puck more times than I can count. I got to quaff post-game scotch in the building's bowels with the brass of the Vancouver Canucks when the Ads were their minor-league affiliate. To tip glasses with the likes of Pat Quinn and his staff was more than a neophyte NHL fan could hope for.

The Bradley Center's finest hour may not have anything to do with successes or the lack thereof within its walls. The fact is came into being in the first place may be what makes it part of local lore because its completion meant the Bucks weren't going anywhere.

Then-mayor Henry Maier and a reluctant Common Council did nothing as the team hinted about needing new digs in the early 80's. It was on Maier's watch that the Braves had left in 1965 and he seemed none too worried about the city losing NBA hoop, either. Sure, Herb Kohl bought the team from Jim Fitzgerald but it was Jane Pettit and husband Lloyd who gave it a new place the play. Their 80 million dollar gift to the community assured the Bucks' local future but couldn't complete the couple's dream of bringing the NHL here, even though the Bradley Center had hockey in its architectural DNA. Every inch of the building is designed for the sport, but Jane and Lloyd's dream of landing a franchise died amid the combination of stifling entry/territorial fees plus the fact that an expansion team wouldn't be competitive for years. Generous and modern as it was at the time,

Strange as it is to think of the old Arena outlasting the structure that replaced it (the BC starts coming down next summer), the Bradley Center will live on in the hearts and minds of fans for years to come--not as a place where a whole lot of championship banners were raised, but as one that more than served it's stated purpose as a sorely needed venue that made sure we stayed big time.

And what's to say there aren't a few more pages to add to the scrapbook? The Bucks have 30+ regular season games to play there with hopes way high for a playoff return. What better way to say goodbye than with a nice long, deep playoff run and perhaps--well, let's not get carried away here.

Fact is, there's still a lot of life left in the old barn, not to mention the potential for a big finish next spring.