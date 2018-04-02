Vin Scully, Len Kasper, Pat Hughes, Jim Powell and more on WTMJ Brewers broadcast legend Bob Uecker

Perhaps no one individual Wisconsin sports encapsulates the culture of a community, and brings that community together, than WTMJ Brewers Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker.

This is his 48th season calling his hometown team, 46 of them including this year on WTMJ.

WTMJ talked to six men with 155 combined years calling MLB play-by-play. These men know Ueck as well as anyone - four of whom were his broadcast partners, another who learned at the feet of the master while working at WTMJ before becoming the voice of the Chicago Cubs, and the other...well, Vin Scully needs no introduction.

Listen to each in podcast form below:

Vin Scully, retired 67-year voice of the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers and voice of baseball on NBC, in conversation with Erik Bilstad

Joe Block, radio voice of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Pat Hughes, radio voice of the Chicago Cubs

Len Kasper, TV voice of the Chicago Cubs

Jim Powell, radio voice of the Atlanta Braves

Cory Provus, radio voice of the Minnesota Twins