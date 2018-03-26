UPDATE: Brewers to put Fielder, Jenkins, Melvin, Dalton on Walls of Honor July 24

UPDATE (March 26, 2:30 p.m.): The Brewers will honor Fielder, Jenkins, Dalton and Melvin on July 24 with their ceremonies for the Walk of Fame and Wall of Honor

Original story

The Milwaukee Brewers are honoring five men who made a major contribution to big league baseball in the Brew City.

The Brewers are putting first baseman Prince Fielder, a key part of two Milwaukee playoff runs, and outfielder Geoff Jenkins on the team's Wall of Honor outside Miller Park. Two men who constructed playoff teams in Milwaukee, Harry Dalton and Doug Melvin, make the wall as well.

The Brewers will also put Bob Buhl, a pitcher on the 1957 Milwaukee Braves World Series championship team, on the Braves Wall of Honor at Miller Park.

In Fielder's seven years in Milwaukee, he hit .282 with 230 home runs and 656 RBI. His power game helped Milwaukee make the postseason in 2008 and 2011, and he assisted the Brewers to the NL Championship Series in 2011.

Jenkins smashed 212 home runs and 704 RBI in his 11 years with the Brewers.

Dalton was the general manager who built the 1982 Brewers who went to the World Series that year. He was GM from 1978-91, and his moves also helped Milwaukee make the 1981 playoffs. He delivered the trade that brought Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers, Cy Young award winner Pete Vukovich and catcher Ted Simmons to the Brewers in 1980.

Melvin became GM in 2002 and built the team from one of the most struggling franchises in baseball to one that accomplished the most recent two playoff appearances. He drafted Ryan Braun to the Brewers and delivered the trade for CC Sabathia in 2008 that powered the Brewers to the wild card that year.

Buhl was the third primary starting pitcher for the Milwaukee Braves in their heyday of the late 1950's. He won 18 games in both 1956 and 1957, the year Milwaukee won the World Series, and also helped the Braves to the 1958 NL Pennant.