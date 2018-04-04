Uecker's calls: Yelich, Braun back-to-back homers help Brewers walk off Cardinals

Joe Totoraitis
9:12 AM, Apr 4, 2018
MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 03: Ryan Braun #8 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after hitting the game-winning home run in the ninth inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 at Miller Park on April 3, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Dylan Buell
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun hit consecutive homers off Dominic Leone with two out in the ninth, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Re-live it with video including Bob Uecker's calls of both home runs as WTMJ listeners heard by clicking on the link of the YouTube video which will show up below:

Leone (0-1) retired the first two batters, but then lost Yelich on a 2-2 pitch before Braun whacked the next one for his fourth career game-ending homer.

Dan Jennings (1-0) picked up the victory with a perfect ninth.

Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham opened the game with consecutive homers for St. Louis, and Marcell Ozuna made it 4-0 with a two-run shot in the third. Jack Flaherty struck out nine while pitching five innings of one-run ball, but the Cardinals' bullpen lost the lead.

 

