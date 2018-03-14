Report: Brewers' Stephen Vogt unlikely to make Opening Day due to injury

The prospects don't look good for Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt to play on Opening Day.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com says that a second opinion on Vogt's right shoulder injury gave no new diagnosis.

"I don't think Opening Day is likely (for Vogt)," manager Craig Counsell told McCalvy. He also said the team would wait for Vogt to be without pain before testing his throwing.

There is no guarantee that Vogt would make the final 25-man roster with both Manny Pina and Jett Bandy also competing for playing time.