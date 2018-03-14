Report: Brewers' Stephen Vogt unlikely to make Opening Day due to injury

Jay Sorgi
12:39 PM, Mar 14, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 22: Stephen Vogt #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates a solo home run during the second inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park on September 22, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stacy Revere
The prospects don't look good for Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt to play on Opening Day.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com says that a second opinion on Vogt's right shoulder injury gave no new diagnosis.

"I don't think Opening Day is likely (for Vogt)," manager Craig Counsell told McCalvy. He also said the team would wait for Vogt to be without pain before testing his throwing.

There is no guarantee that Vogt would make the final 25-man roster with both Manny Pina and Jett Bandy also competing for playing time.

