One of the beloved traditions for Brewers Opening Day at Miller Park has been canceled.

This year, since Klement's is no longer a sponsor of the Famous Racing Sausages, there will be no "First Brat" Relay Race.

The race consisted of the racing sausages running from the Klement's plant on Chase Ave. all the way to Miller Park.

Since Johnsonville is now the sponsor, the sausages will not be running the relay. They will, however, still be doing the fan favorite sausage races during the games.