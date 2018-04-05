Proper hot dog etiquette for baseball season

Now that baseball season is officially back, it's time to fire up the grills for hot dog and sausage season.

But before you go out to the ballpark, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council would like to remind fans the proper etiquette when it comes to eating dogs.

Don't...

Put hot dog toppings between the hot dog and the bun. Always "dress the dog," not the bun.

Condiments should be applied in the following order: wet condiments like mustard and chili are applied first, followed by chunky condiments like relish, onions and sauerkraut, followed by shredded cheese, followed by spices, like celery salt or pepper.

Don't...

Use ketchup on your hot dog after the age of 18. Mustard, relish, onions, cheese and chili are acceptable.

Don't...

Take more than five bites to finish a hot dog. For a foot-long wiener, seven bites are acceptable.

Don't...

Leave bits of bun on your plate. Eat it all.

Don't...

Use a cloth napkin to wipe your mouth when eating a hot dog. Paper is always preferable.

Do...

Eat hot dogs on buns with your hands. Utensils should not touch hot dogs on buns.

Do...

Use paper plates to serve hot dogs. Everyday dishes are acceptable; china is a no-no.

Do...

Condiments remaining on the fingers after eating a hot dog should be licked away, not washed.