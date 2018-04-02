'Opening Day Live': Brewers home opener vs. Cardinals

Listen to Bob Uecker and Jeff Levering's call of today's game starting at 12:35 p.m. on-air; WTMJ's "Opening Day Live" coverage runs from 5 a.m. and Wisconsin's Morning News all the way through 9 p.m. with Sports Central.

Preview

It's officially spring in Wisconsin.

That's what the home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers truly means.

Weather conditions be darned, this is the day much of Wisconsin waits for, the first true outdoor party of the year, where 45,000-or-so people head to Miller Park pull out their grills, enjoy their favorite beverage (sometimes too much of it) and put on their favorite blue-and-gold costume for the most fun blast that baseball can bring in the regular season.

And that's before heading inside, keeping an ear out for 46-year WTMJ Brewers voice Bob Uecker and co-hort Jeff Levering, and screaming for a Brewers team that is in serious position to make some big-time noise in the National League playoff race.

WTMJ will be at Miller Park from five hours before the gates open for tailgaters until long after the final pitch of a hopeful Brewers victory in the 49th home opener in Milwaukee history, and the 50th in franchise history.

Stay tuned. This will be fun.