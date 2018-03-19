MLB unveils four new Brewers uniforms for 2018 holidays

Every year Major League Baseball decides to showcase specially-themed uniforms for holidays being celebrated across the country. It's no different in 2018.

Sportslogos.net compiled the designs Major League Baseball released on Monday for Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day and Independence Day, including the Milwaukee Brewers' designs.

The schedule for those specific days:

- Mother's Day, May 13: at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

- Memorial Day, May 28: vs. St. Louis, 1:10 p.m.

- Father's Day, June 17: vs. Philadelphia, 1:10 p.m.

- Independence Day, July 4: vs. Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

You can be assured that Major League Baseball will also merchandise many of the designs as well.