Miller Park foul ball netting extended for fan safety

The Milwaukee Brewers decided to extend the foul ball netting at Miller Park for the 2018 season for the safety of the fans.

The netting behind home plate now extends down the first and third base lines, to the end of each dugout.

It's much-needed protection for the fans who have little to no time to react to some foul balls.

"The fans sitting behind the dugouts, you don't have a lot of time to react," Brewers CEO Rick Schlesinger said.

Schlesinger took the adjustment into consideration toward the end of last season.

The change was prompted after New York Yankees first baseman Todd Frazier hit a foul ball into the stands in September that hit a little girl in the face.

"Obviously, I'm a parent," Schlesinger said. "I'm a fan. It was tough to watch and it's scary."

While the netting may look thin, it's definitely going to protect fans from batted balls and more.

"The netting is protective enough to prevent any flying object from coming into the stands," Schlesinger said. "We know bats sometimes fly, not just baseballs."

But it won't stop you from seeing any one of the 27 outs.

"The netting material is translucent and very thin," Schlesinger So it really doesn't distract from your ability to watch the game. We always want to make sure this place is enjoyable."