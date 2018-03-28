Hebrew National to supply hot dogs at Miller Park this Brewers season

Racing sausage contest is still on

8:24 PM, Mar 27, 2018

Hebrew National will supply the hot dogs at Miller Park this baseball season.

MILWAUKEE - APRIL 10: Fans pose for pictures with a &quot;Racing Sausage&quot; before the Opening Day game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs on April 10, 2009 at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Number 4 of The Famous Racing Sausages (now sponsored by Johnsonville) will have a counterpart in the concession stands, but it won't be provided by its sponsor. 

Hebrew National has been named the new hot dog supplier at Miller Park this baseball season.

The Brewers switched their official sausage from Klement's to Johnsonville earlier this year, who does not make a hot dog.

Hebrew National will only be a supplier, not a sponsor, and it will not affect The Famous Racing Sausages sponsorship.

