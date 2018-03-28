Number 4 of The Famous Racing Sausages (now sponsored by Johnsonville) will have a counterpart in the concession stands, but it won't be provided by its sponsor.

Hebrew National has been named the new hot dog supplier at Miller Park this baseball season.

The Brewers switched their official sausage from Klement's to Johnsonville earlier this year, who does not make a hot dog.

Hebrew National will only be a supplier, not a sponsor, and it will not affect The Famous Racing Sausages sponsorship.